Luis Enrique: Dani Alves staying at Barcelona
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions full-back Dani Alves is set to leave the La Liga giants.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away, with Liverpool among the clubs reportedly interested.
Speaking after his side's 1-0 pre-season loss to Napoli on Wednesday, Luis Enrique said the 31-year-old was an important player.
"I am delighted with his presence in the team," the coach told a news conference.
"Alves is a Barca player and a very good one, by the way. I know him well and for now, he is with us."
Barca's first loss of pre-season came after goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, on debut, flapped at a Blerim Dzemaili shot late on to concede.
Luis Enrique said the error mattered little, and he was otherwise impressed by the shot-stopper's performance.
"He didn't have much to do, but when he did, he came across as very safe," he said.
"Mistakes happen. It'll merely go down as an anecdote."
