Liverpool report: Luis Diaz exit 'still alive', despite Barcelona 'verbal agreement'

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could still be on the way to Barcelona this summer.

It's no secret the La Liga champions want to sign a winger this summer, and their desire to sign Diaz has been stated many times, but a move for Nico Williams appeared to have ended the possibility of the Colombian joining this transfer window.

However, recent developments suggest the door may still be ajar regarding a move to Spain for Liverpool forward Diaz, who is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now.

Luis Diaz leaving Liverpool for Barcelona still a possibility after negotiations stall elsewhere

Luis Diaz gives a thumbs up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz had his most prolific season for Liverpool as they claimed their 20th top flight title last time out.

He registered 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions, as was an important cog in Arne Slot's attack, playing across the front line.

Luis Diaz celebrating a goal in the Premier League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

His desire to join Barcelona has long been rumoured, with his dad suggesting he wishes to play in Spain someday. Liverpool's squad is undergoing a major refresh this summer and it was expected Diaz would be allowed to leave as part of that, but the Reds hierarchy are standing firm on their valuation of the 28-year-old.

However, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that due to stalling negotiations over Nico Williams, a move for Diaz may be back on.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite reaching a verbal agreement, Williams' agent is now demanding reassurances that he will be registered for La Liga, meaning Deco, who is Barcelona's current sporting director, has once again started exploring a deal for Diaz.

They believe that Diaz's agent has not yet done enough to try and agitate a transfer, something they hope will help negotiations should he do so.

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interest in Diaz is not hard to come by, with Bayern Munich now adding him to their transfer list according to Florian Plettenberg.

His deal runs out in 2027, and Liverpool are said to be willing to hold onto him until then and allow him to move on for free, should no reasonable deal present itself.

Luis Diaz in action for Liverpool against Girona in the Champions League in December 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool are right to hold out for the maximum they can get for Diaz. He is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt, and replacing him would be a difficult task, so making as much money as possible will be vital.

They're transfer outlay has already topped the €200 million mark this summer, and now recouping some of that fee will be vital as they look to make even more improvements to the squad ahead of their title defence.