Liverpool facing further contract drama with Barcelona move on horizon for star: report

Arne Slot could still lose one of his top players this summer

Liverpool are facing a battle to hold onto one of their key attackers, according to reports in Spain.

The Reds are set to lift the Premier League title this weekend in Arne Slot’s first season as their manager, but focus is already turning to the summer.

It follows the long-awaited news that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Barcelona angling for Liverpool forward

Hansi Flick is looking to bolster his attacking options

The Merseyside club began this season with all of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk potentially leaving for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Managing to lose just one of that trio is a relatively positive outcome for the Premier League champions, but they are eager not to plunge themselves into the same crisis again.

Luis Diaz has caught the attention of La Liga giant Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

For that reason, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Liverpool tabled a contract offer to Luis Diaz – who is Liverpool's sixth-most expensive signing ever – some weeks ago, despite him being under contract until 2027.

But Barcelona sporting director Deco is on record discussing his admiration for the Colombia international, and Sport report that the Catalan club want Diaz to do his part to make any negotiation easier.

The winger’s camp have therefore reportedly postponed his contract signing until July, while the parties work out next steps.

The Spanish newspaper claims that if Diaz doesn’t sign the new deal, then Liverpool will look to sell him this summer, with a price tag of €85m mooted.

Diaz has 25 goal involvements across all competitions for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Barcelona is difficult to resist for any player, the La Liga giants do come with certain health warnings recently.

Less than 12 months ago, they forked out €60m for former RB Leipzig man Dani Olmo, only to face a season hamstrung by persistent registration issues on account of Barca’s clashes with La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

That’s before considering the fact that Diaz would go in battling the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for starts. Right now, the Reds look much the safer bet.

Diaz is valued at €85m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, when Premier League action returns this weekend.