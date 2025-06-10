Liverpool report: Luis Diaz exit on the cards following 'leaked' promise

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could still be on his way out of Anfield.

Diaz signed for Liverpool during the winter transfer window of 2022, helping the Reds onto two domestic trophies in his first season before winning the Premier League last term.

Barcelona are known to hold a strong interest in the 28-year-old forward, having seen their initial approach from the La Liga champions rebuffed earlier this month.

Barcelona prepared to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool ‘no matter what’

Hansi Flick is determined to land Diaz

It appears Hansi Flick and his side are not prepared to give up just yet, with their pursuit of the Colombia international now described as a ‘no matter what’ scenario.

Although there is no expectation that Diaz will sign a new deal at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire in 2027, a move to La Liga has been a constant rumour over the last 18 months.

Slot doesn't want to lose Diaz (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The feeling is that Diaz will see out the remainder of his two years at Liverpool. Interest has in the past arrived from Manchester City and the Middle East, but for now, it is Barcelona who pose the biggest threat to his time at Anfield.

According to new information from Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sports Witness, Barcelona remain unfazed by Liverpool’s desire not to sell Diaz, as Flick wants to make the former Porto man his number one target this summer.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sport in Spain have covered a “promise” Liverpool will sell the star for €80 million – which apparently, Diaz has “leaked” to Barcelona to get the deal done sooner.

FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool have no interest in selling Diaz this summer and that the player himself is unlikely to agitate for a move at this stage, after a sterling season at Anfield making this a difficult deal to conduct.

Luis Diaz is in no rush to quit the Reds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Liverpool likely blocking any move though, the Catalan giants are confident their stance will change as they believe the Reds will need money to sign all their targets this summer.

A new striker seems paramount with FourFourTwo previously reporting that Victor Osimhen is now emerging as a primary target to replace Darwin Nunez in attack.

“I'm very happy at Liverpool,” Diaz said on international duty earlier this week. “They've treated me well since the first day. “We're talking with other clubs. It's the transfer window, it's normal. If Liverpool renews my contract, or if I have to stay the two years I have left, I'll be happy. It's up to them.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, it would take a hefty fee for Barcelona to buy Diaz out of his remaining two years at Liverpool, so we expect the Colombia star to remain at Anfield this summer.