Luis Enrique expecting better as Barca prepare for derby

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique insists he is still looking for improvements as his side aim to chase down Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Luis Enrique's men face Espanyol in the Catalan derby at Camp Nou on Sunday and trail leaders Madrid by six points at the summit.

Barca are on a run of eight matches unbeaten in all competitions, but the head coach stressed that identifying faults is a constant process, regardless of any upturn in form.

"Throughout a season it's easy to be more positive when things are going well, but only pointing to good things is opportunistic," Luis Enrique said at his pre-match media conference.

"We are always looking to improve and I think we have been critical. Even if we win all the titles, it is about trying to get the best version in every area.

"The rivalry [with Espanyol] is not anything out of the ordinary. There are derbies in every city.

"They are beautiful games to be involved in before, during and after and I hope you see a good show.

"It is important to win because the only way to pressure the leader is to win our points and that is what we will try to do.

"We know that away from home they defend in blocks and retract, giving away very few chances in front of goal.