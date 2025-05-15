Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona: Free Live stream and TV coverage in the UK as Barca look to seal La Liga title

Robert Lewandoski opened the scoring in Barca's 4-1 thrashing of Sevilla last weekend

Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona to see the La Liga title potentially decided once and for all, with the match to be broadcast for free in the UK through ITV.

Espanyol vs Barcelona: Key information • Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET • Venue: Estadi Cornellà-El Prat • FREE Stream: ITVX (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona will officially seal a 28th La Liga title if they beat their local Catalan rivals Espanyol on Thursday night.

Barcelona are four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, with this being a game in hand and only two games to follow it.

Despite exiting the Champions League in the semi-finals, La Liga glory would crown a fantastic season for Hansi Flick's side, who have already won the Copa Del Rey, beating Madrid in the final. They also beat Madrid in La Liga recently, which effectively bagged them the title, but they still need to get over the line.

In this guide, we have all the details on how to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona for FREE on ITV

Good news for fans in the UK; Espanyol vs Barcelona will be available to watch for free thanks to ITV.

Public free-to-air broadcaster ITV has the rights to show 10 La Liga games live per season, and this is the final one.

You can watch Espanyol vs Barcelona on linear television on ITV4, or online via the ITVX streaming platform.

ITVX is free to use with a simple registration. The service is geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona while travelling abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Espanyol vs Barcelona from anywhere

Out of the country when Espanyol vs Barcelona is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK have a choice for watching Espanyol vs Barcelona, with ITV and Premier Sports both showing the game.

ITV is the free option, with details on how to tune in above, but Premier Sports is the usual home of La Liga in the UK. Premier Sports carries the LaLigaTV streaming operation this season, with all games available to stream live for a subscription cost of £7.99 a month.

Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in the US

Fans in the US can watch Espanyol vs Barcelona on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Espanyol vs Barcelona on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Espanyol vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Espanyol vs Barcelona on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.