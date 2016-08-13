Luis Enrique: Sampaoli has great taste if he likes Barcelona

Luis Enrique has hailed Jorge Sampaoli's footballing philosophy ahead of the first leg of Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana tie with Sevilla on Sunday and expects an entertaining match.

Sampaoli replaced Unai Emery as the man in charge at Sevilla ahead of the new season and Luis Enrique believes the Argentine's arrival has made them an even more dangerous side.

"It's a different Sevilla with Sampaoli's philosophy. They were already a dangerous team, but now they are even more dangerous," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"I like Sampaoli's philosophy because his teams are great to watch for the fans. I have not had the luck of meeting him, but I like coaches with an attacking philosophy.

"He has great taste if he likes Barcelona.

"Sevilla are very well organised and have some great players. They strengthened very well. They are a point of reference in Europe and LaLiga.

"They have some players who can cause us problems. They have had a great transfer market, like they always do. I expect an attractive Sevilla and an entertaining game."

Luis Enrique also briefly touched on Lionel Messi's decision to play for Argentina again after previously retiring from international football following their Copa America final defeat and was quick to stress the prolific attacker's decision is good for the game.

"Messi staying on with the Argentina national team is good news for football," he added.

Barcelona brought in Andre Gomes from Valencia during this transfer window to further strengthen their midfield, meaning promising youngster Sergi Samper is unlikely to get much playing time and Luis Enrique admitted the 21-year-old could leave Camp Nou on a temporary basis.

"I know Samper and he has a lot of quality," the Barcelona coach stressed.

"He has not played much because we have a big squad.

"We will see what the best option is for him. He can stay here or leave on loan to get more game time."