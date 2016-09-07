Luiz will play anywhere for Conte

David Luiz is ready to play anywhere for Antonio Conte as he prepares to make his second Chelsea debut this weekend.

The Brazilian defender sealed a shock return to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window, signing a three-year deal with his former club.

Luiz opted to leave Paris Saint-Germain after two full seasons in Ligue 1 to be part of Conte's revolution at Chelsea, and he is looking forward to building on their unbeaten start to 2016-17.

Whether he will line up in defence or in a holding midfield role remains to be seen, and Luiz is ready to fill in wherever needed.

"It doesn't matter where [I play], I want to help and when I am in the team I am there to try to help," he told the club's official website.

"The coach is an amazing coach, he understands a lot of tactical things and I know he chooses every match the best line-up, so if he needs to play three, four or two [at the back], it doesn't matter.

"I am there if he wants me to play. In different positions I am available."

During his time away from the club Luiz won two league titles with PSG and hopes he can continue that run with a maiden Premier League winners' medal.

He added: "It is time to do it [win the league]!

"And I hope it will be this year. I am working hard for that and this is our goal this season.

"We don't have the Champions League to fight for so for sure we will try to win the Premier League and both cups."