Luxemburgo: Guardiola better at marketing than coaching

Former Brazil boss Vanderlei Luxemburgo has claimed that Pep Guardiola is better at marketing than he is at coaching.

Guardiola has taken Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table in his first seven matches, with his first defeat since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium coming against Tottenham on October 2.

The former midfielder has faced claims during his coaching career that his success has been based largely on his privilege to have coached world-class squads at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

And Luxemburgo believes Guardiola's reputation is not totally deserved, claiming that Carlo Ancelotti - who succeeded him at Bayern - is the world's finest.

"Pep Guardiola is better at marketing than coaching," Luxemburgo said to Fox Sport. "He won a lot of titles at Barcelona, but Luis Enrique has done the same.

"Guardiola went to Bayern Munich, he prepared, he learned the language and he didn't achieve the same as Jupp Heynckes, who won the treble at 70 years old.

"He [Ancelotti] was a champion at [AC] Milan, [Real] Madrid… I think that, for Guardiola to prove he's better, he will have to win with Manchester City."