Lyon coach Garde targets European football

The 2007-08 champions have had a mixed campaign that included a spell of five-match winless run from late September, but have slowly moved back up the table after two defeats in their last 16 league games.

Garde now hopes to seal a top-four place to guarantee European football next season, with Lyon six points adrift of Saint-Etienne in fourth.

"I feel happy to be back with the group as we look to achieve our goals," said the head coach.

"Our aim is clear, it is to be in the European places.

"I do not expect a reaction from my team (after two goalless draws in Ligue 1), I am looking for them to be more effective."

Lyon face Bordeaux on Sunday before welcoming second-placed Monaco to Stade Gerland on March 9.