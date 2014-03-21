Lyon underdogs for Juventus tie, says Garde

Garde's men progressed to the last eight of the competition with a 5-3 aggregate win over Viktoria Plzen, despite losing the second leg 2-1 in the Czech Republic.

However, Lyon have been handed the dubious reward of a clash with Juve, who are considered to be among the favourites to win the tournament after eliminating Serie A rivals Fiorentina 2-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Lyon will host Juve at the Stade de Gerland on April 3 before travelling to Turin for the second leg a week later.

The tie will mark the first time that Lyon have faced Juventus in a competitive game, and Garde is aware of the size of the task facing his players.

"We have drawn one of the favourites of the competition, one of the best teams in Europe with a strong history," Garde said.

"It is a very difficult draw, but also an event for Lyon to be able to compete with a big team at the end of the season.

"We will have nothing to lose, we will be the outsiders, we must take things positively."

Lyon face a Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain after the tie with Juventus, but Garde is undaunted by their busy end to the campaign.

Garde added: "We have a two-legged quarter-final against Juventus and a Coupe de la Ligue final. It is difficult but it is the essence of top-level sport.

"I think a lot of players in my team have not experienced this. This is an important moment to live."