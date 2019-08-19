Macclesfield recruit former Ebbsfleet boss McMahon to replace Campbell

Macclesfield have confirmed the appointment of former Ebbsfleet boss Daryl McMahon as their new head coach.

McMahon replaces Sol Campbell, who announced his departure from the Sky Bet League Two club by mutual consent last week.

The 35-year-old took over at Ebbsfleet in 2014 and led the club to promotion and a place in the National League play-offs.

McMahon’s new coaching team will also include the vastly experienced Steve Gritt and long-time Macclesfield servant Danny Whitaker.

In a statement, Macclesfield said: “Daryl is incredibly passionate and we are all excited to announce him as our new head coach.”