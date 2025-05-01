Tottenham Hotspur to make major re-appointment, following talks: report

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is shaking things up at the top of the club

Tottenham Hotspur are moving to appoint a key decision-maker at the top of the club.

No, this will not be Ange Postecoglou’s replacement, but the recruit could have a big say on the Australian head coach’s future in the coming weeks and months.

It looks like a summer of change is afoot for Spurs, on the pitch, in the dugout and in the boardroom.

Tottenham to appoint Milan-linked chief

Levy is moving to reappoint an executive known well to him (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a difficult season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to put it extremely lightly. Were it not for the vast underperformance of the three promoted teams, Postecoglou’s 16th-placed side could genuinely have been fearing relegation.

As a result, Spurs chief Daniel Levy is looking to shake things up, but that might start with appointing a familiar face to a more permanent role.

Fabio Paratici could soon be permanently appointed by Spurs in a sporting director role for the second time

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sera, Tottenham are closing in on reappointing football executive Fabio Paratici.

The Italian was previously Spurs’ managing director of football, but was forced to leave that role in April 2023 after he was suspended by FIFA following a financial investigation into his time with Juventus.

That ban ends this July, and following a meeting at Lake Como thought to be leading to his hiring by AC Milan, Corriere dello Sport revealed the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement, and he’s now more likely to pitch up in north London.

Paratici carried on as an external consultant with Tottenham following the issue of his ban, so with that set to expire this summer, Levy is believed to be moving to make the Italian’s role more concrete.

Paratici is a well-known presence at the north London club

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it can sometimes be difficult to assess the precise impact of individual executives, even more so when they don’t have a defined role within a club, as has been the case with Paratici in recent months.

But BBC Sport reveal the Italian was key in deals for the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, one of the rare bright sparks of Spurs’ season this term.

That experience of conducting high-level negotiations will be crucial in a summer that will surely see Spurs look to strengthen, and potentially recruit to the demands of a new head coach, depending on Postecoglou’s fate.

Tottenham next face West Ham United when Premier League action returns this weekend.