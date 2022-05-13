Malky Mackay urges Staggies to sign off on high note against Dundee United

Malky Mackay wants Ross County to finish the cinch Premiership season on a high at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

The Staggies boss was disappointed that the 4-1 midweek defeat against Rangers at Ibrox meant the Dingwall club would finish sixth in the table without the prospect of Europa Conference League football next season.

However, Mackay wants to leave the County supporters with positive memories as they draw the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign and hinted that there could be a few young faces on show.

He said: “It’s our final home game for our fans and team and we want to make sure we do the club proud to the last day.

“We will have a look at and see who merits a game on the day in terms of maybe a couple of younger ones being involved, getting them in a strip in front of our fans and getting them into a Premiership game because it is important for the future of the club that we do that.

“We are looking forward to it, we are back home in front of our fans and they have been great all season and I want to make sure they see progress on the pitch in the last day as well.”