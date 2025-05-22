FPL tips for GW38: Three goalkeepers and defenders you should sign

The final day of the 2024/25 Premier League season is upon us – and with it, the final round of the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season.

If you’re still battling for FPL titles among your mates, you might be having a good think about your final transfers of the campaign.

Well, here are our tips for goalkeepers and defenders you should consider bringing in for Gameweek 38…

Goalkeeper: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa (£5.0m)

Emi Martinez (Image credit: Alamy)

Aston Villa go into the final day still in the hunt for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, and they head to Old Trafford to take on struggling Manchester United as favourites.

United have failed to score in their last three Premier League home games, so Emi Martinez will no doubt back himself to keep a fourth clean sheet in as many Gameweeks.

The Argentine has picked up at least six FPL points in each of the last three Gameweeks, taking his total for the season to 113.

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope – Newcastle (£5.0m)

Nick Pope (Image credit: Alamy)

For the same price, you could opt for Nick Pope, who’ll be looking to help Newcastle get over the line in their own push for Champions League football in 2025/26.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Newcastle lost 1-0 at Arsenal last time out, but Eddie Howe’s side have kept three consecutive home clean sheets – with Pope present for all of them.

The Magpies conclude their campaign by entertaining Everton, who beat Fulham 3-1 in their last away outing but tend not to score many on the road.

Defender: Ezri Konsa – Aston Villa (£4.4m)

Ezri Konsa (Image credit: Alamy)

Ezri Konsa is enjoying a storming end to the season at the heart of the Aston Villa back four, and the England international comes into the final day as one of the form defenders in FPL.

A goal and a clean sheet helped Konsa to a campaign-best 15 points as Villa won 2-0 at Tottenham last time out, and he has chalked up five points or more in four of his last six appearances.

Manchester United have one of the worst records in the Premier League this term when it comes to defending set-pieces, and that’s exactly where Konsa has shown what a threat he can be at the sharp end of the pitch.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 38 is 2:30pm BST on Sunday, 25 May.