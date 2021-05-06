Man United progress to Europa League final while Villarreal overcome Arsenal

Manchester United sealed a spot in the Europa League final with an 8-5 aggregate win over AS Roma despite a 3-2 loss in the second leg, while a 0-0 draw in London was enough to see Villareal progress to the final beating Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate.

Roma 3-2 Manchester United (Man United win 8-5 on aggregate)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took a comfortable 4-goal lead into the second leg but Roma started brightly and forced David de Gea into a couple of early saves.

The Red Devils, however, grew into the game and broke the deadlock through Cavani whose powerful shot left the keeper with little chance.

The Italians turned the game round in the second half with two goals in three minutes as first Edin Dzeko headed home before Bryan Cristante fired them into the lead with 60 minutes gone.

United were level again 8 minutes later as Cavani netted his brace, but an Alex Telles own-goal with 7 minutes to play handed Roma the victory on the night.

The Red Devils though progressing through to their first final under Solskjaer.

Arsenal 0-0 Villareal (Villareal win 2-1 on aggregate)

The Gunners knew that their season hinged on their second leg game after the 2-1 loss in Spain and Aubameyang had the chance to give his side the lead with 26 minutes gone but he could only manage to hit the post with the goal gapping.

Both sides, however, struggled to create much in the first half with the away side comfortable with the 0-0 score heading into the break.

Arteta’s team showed more creativity in the second half and came close to getting the all important first goal, which would have seen them through on away goals, but Aubameyang missed his chance again as his close range header hit the post.

Arsenal threw everything they had at Unai Emery’s team in the closing stages, but they held firm to seal a spot in the final.