Arsenal reach agreement with Martin Odegaard successor: report
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is about to get some competition in the Gunners' engine room
Arsenal are close to bringing in a new creative spark for their midfield, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve on the team that finished second in the Premier League.
The Gunners' hunt for a prolific centre-forward is well-documented, but given that Arteta's side struggled to create chances last season, too, Arsenal may well be looking for creative impetus to help carve open low blocks.
Martin Zubimendi is joining imminently – but the midfield could well be remodelled ahead of the new campaign.
Arsenal target has reached 'definitive agreement' to leave
In selling Emile Smith Rowe and loaning out Fabio Vieira last summer, Arteta left his side a little short in terms of playmakers last summer, compounded when Odegaard picked up an ankle injury on international break with Norway.
Arteta switching formations to accomodate both Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, with teenager Ethan Nwaneri given responsibility, too – but Nwaneri still developing physically, he struggled at times as a no.8 and looked better suited on the right wing.
Now, Africa Foot claims that Arsenal are “close” to bringing in Bilal El Khannouss from relegated Leicester City, with Arteta a long-term fan of the Moroccan international.
El Khannouss was a bright spark at no.10 in an otherwise dire campaign and though he would not be tasked with starting for Arsenal every week, would be more than capable of deputising for Odegaard and perhaps replacing him one day.
FourFourTwo's Zach Lowy recently spoke to Fabio Vieira about his future, with the Portuguese coy over a return to North London – and a place could well open up within the squad, should he depart for good this summer.
“An agreement has reportedly been reached between Arsenal and the player’s agent.” Africa Foot says, adding, “The Gunners must now match Leicester City’s financial demands to finalise the transfer of the Moroccan international.”
FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have more pressing priorities this summer, such as a new striker and the potential addition of another defender, given the injury issues at the club last season – but that El Khannouss is a favourite among the recruitment team and very highly thought of.
Transfermarkt values the 21-year-old at €28 million.
