Liverpool report: Bayer Leverkusen to break transfer record in unprecedented deal

The burgeoning transfer market love affair between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen could be set to bear fruit once more.

Liverpool won their second title of the Premier League era last month and have moved quickly to strengthen their hand ahead of what looks certain to be a challenging title defence.

Ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has moved on from his role as Leverkusen manager and Liverpool have already raided his former club twice since the end of the 2024/25 season.

Liverkusen back at the negotiating table

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Leverkusen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool and Leverkusen have done business with relatively little fuss this summer. The Premier League champions were able to quickly wrap up the acquisition of rampaging right-back Jeremie Frimpong and in-demand midfield man Florian Wirtz is expected to follow.

It’s been widely reported that Wirtz will move to Anfield for a Premier League record fee in the region of £116 million, with an agreement already reached between the clubs.

Arne Slot and Liverpool have been watching Leverkusen closely (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the two teams are reportedly in discussions over a possible move in the other direction: centre-back Jarell Quansah is currently at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia with Lee Carsley’s England team, who will face Spain in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

With his Premier League minutes limited and Arne Slot’s defensive preference locked in, the 22-year-old is believed to be a target for new Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kicker have noted that Die Schwarzroten could even table a record offer in order to secure the defender, with Kerem Demiray the club's record signing for €28-32 million.

“Leverkusen have taken a liking to Jarell Quansah, and they may use the goodwill built up with Liverpool to agree a quick, simple and peaceful deal,” reports the Express.

Jarell Quansah (Image credit: Getty Images)

“However, even in spite of nabbing two of the German side's best players in the early stages of the summer, the Reds are reluctant to let Quansah go on the cheap.”

The Reds are apparently willing to hold out for £40m before letting Warrington-born Quansah leave Anfield despite the fact that he’s started only 17 league games for Liverpool since his senior debut at the outset of 2023/24.

There’s no real incentive for Liverpool to sell Quansah. He’s still learning his trade and offers useful back-up to Slot’s preferred duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate along with Joe Gomez.

Van Dijk is still leading by example as Liverpool’s captain and tying him down to a new contract this year was a crucial step towards mounting a formidable title defence but he is 33 years of age and his team will need depth now and a replacement in the future.