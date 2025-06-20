Manchester United transfer confirmed to join with five-year deal: report

Ruben Amorim is working on his squad

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is to welcome a new signing on July 1 in a five-year deal.

The Red Devils are overseeing an overhaul of their squad, following a disastrous season in which they finished in the bottom half of the Premier League and lost the Europa League final.

After bringing in Matheus Cunha in attack and pursuing a deal for Bryan Mbeumo – two deals that could total well over £100 million – it appears as if Manchester United are focusing on a number of smaller transfers, too, in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Manchester United to welcome star on July 1 - spelling the end for veteran defender

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is overseeing a rebuild at Old Trafford (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

This year, United have been proactive in low-cost deals for wonderkids with high potential, following on from the move agreed with teenager no.9 Chido Obi-Martin last summer from Arsenal.

Another Hale End star, defender Ayden Heaven, joined in January for a minimal fee and impressed in his limited minutes in the senior team – while recent reports have claimed Southampton youngster Harley Emsden-James is signing this summer, too.

Ayden Heaven has impressed in limited showings at United (Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

In January, United agreed a deal for young full-back Diego Leon – and now transfer expert and journalist Adriano Savalli has reported that the young Paraguayan is to link up with his new club in July.

Leon's contract at Old Trafford runs until 2030, according to Savalli, with the 18-year-old set to arrive in England shortly – though it's not clear what role he will have with the squad.

While the teenager could well be sent on loan for experience, FourFourTwo understands that Leon will be assessed by the Red Devils with the possibility that he could deputise for Patrick Dorgu next season.

Such a scenario may well spell the end for long-serving left-back, Luke Shaw, who has struggled in recent seasons with his fitness.

Luke Shaw may have no future in Manchester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is a big proponent of giving youngsters opportunities with Geovany Quenda a good example at Sporting.

The young wing-back was ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch last season, following his development in Lisbon, and is now set to move to Chelsea as a result.

Leon is worth €4 million, according to Transfermarkt.