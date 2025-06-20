Pick up a free Amazon Gift Card and watch the Club World Cup wherever you are with this NordVPN deal

Gianni Infantino's Club World Cup is well underway in the United States and the conclusion of the group stage next week is bound to be a stone-cold thriller.

You might be enjoying the action on Fubo Sports in North America, Channel 5 in the UK or DAZN absolutely everywhere, but if you travel regularly for business or pleasure you'll know it's not always easy to stay connected.

You will often find yourself locked out by geo-restrictions, preventing your access and, yes, your fun. The best way to continue your service and watch the Club World Cup on the go is by using a VPN.

Gianni Infantino is "sort of the king of soccer" (Image credit: Nick Potts)

How to watch the Club World Cup using a VPN

The VPN service recommended as the best VPN service on the market is NordVPN, which is running a terrific VPN deal offering up to 72% off a 2-year NordVPN plan AND an Amazon Gift Card reward

Get 72% off NordVPN and a free Amazon Gift Card

New to a VPN? It's simple. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a handy piece of internet tech that allows your devices to appear as if they're in your usual location.

So, wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services as if you're at home, allowing uninterrupted use of your favourite sports and TV shows.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's also a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet use, making a VPN especially handy when travelling abroad or using public wi-fi for remote work or financial transactions.

This is one of the best VPN offers currently available and it's perfect for uninterrupted viewing of the Club World Cup.

NordVPN 2-year plan: at NordVPN Save 72%: NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider according to our expert colleagues at TechRadar and it's fantastic value at just £5.39 per month for the Ultimate plan, which comes with a £50 Amazon Gift Card. Plus and Basic plans are also available.

Watching the Club World Cup in the US or UK

The revamped Club World Cup is being broadcast globally by DAZN, which is covering every game from the tournament in the US, UK and elsewhere in the world.

DAZN is currently available in the UK for £9.99 per month or in the form of a £19.99 premium tournament pass.

Matches are also free-to-air on Channel 5, while Fubo is streaming