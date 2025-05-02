Every all-English final to have taken place in a European competition

Christian Eriksen in action for Tottenham during the 2019 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool

Following Thursday's first-leg results in the Europa League, it appears as if another all-English European final is fast approaching.

Manchester United's stunning 3-0 win over Athletic Club means the Red Devils have one foot in the Europa League final, whilst Tottenham Hotspur beat Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt 3-1 to put them firmly in the driving seat too.

But which English sides have already faced off in the past and who emerged victorious? FourFourTwo explores the topic in full...

Every all-English European final: 1. Tottenham v Wolves - 1972 UEFA Cup

Tottenham beat Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup final

The 1972 UEFA Cup Final was the inaugural edition of the competition and featured an all-English tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham won the first leg 2–1 at Molineux, with Martin Chivers scoring twice, including a stunning long-range goal.

In the second leg at White Hart Lane, Alan Mullery scored early for Spurs before a deflected Wolves goal levelled the match at 1–1.

Tottenham held on to win 3–2 on aggregate, becoming the first UEFA Cup champions. The final showcased the strength of English football and remains a historic all-English European final prior to the current Europa League era.

2. Manchester United v Chelsea - 2008 Champions League

Manchester United players celebrate victory over Chelsea in the 2008 Champions League final in Moscow.

The 2008 Champions League Final, held in Moscow, featured Manchester United and Chelsea in the competition's first all-English final.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United with a header, but Frank Lampard equalised for the Blues before half-time.

The match ended 1–1 after extra time, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout. Ronaldo missed his spot-kick, but Chelsea captain John Terry slipped and missed the potential winner.

Edwin van der Sar then saved Nicolas Anelka’s penalty, giving United a 6–5 shootout victory. It was Manchester United’s third European Cup title and continues to be seen as a memorable night in Champions League history.

3. Chelsea vs Arsenal - 2019 Europa League

Chelsea celebrate their 2019 UEFA Europa League success over Arsenal in Baku

The 2019 Europa League Final, held on May 29 in Baku, saw Chelsea defeat Arsenal 4–1 in an all-English showdown.

After a goalless first half, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 49th minute with a header from Emerson's cross. Pedro doubled the lead in the 60th minute, finishing a fine pass from Eden Hazard.

Hazard then converted a penalty in the 65th minute following a foul on Giroud by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Arsenal briefly responded with Alex Iwobi's powerful strike in the 69th minute.

However, Hazard sealed the victory with his second goal in the 72nd minute, assisted by Giroud. This win secured Chelsea's second Europa League title and guaranteed their qualification for the 2019/20 Champions League.

4. Liverpool vs Tottenham - 2019 Champions League

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final

The 2019 Champions League Final, held on June 1 in Madrid, saw Liverpool defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 to secure their sixth European Cup title.

The match began dramatically when Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the second minute after Moussa Sissoko handled the ball inside the box.

Tottenham dominated possession but struggled to break down Liverpool's defence, with goalkeeper Alisson making crucial saves throughout.

In the 87th minute, substitute Divock Origi sealed the victory, capitalising on a corner that wasn't cleared. Virgil van Dijk's commanding performance earned him the Man of the Match award.