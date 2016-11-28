Manchester City schedule frustrates Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's busy fixture schedule highlights why English clubs are struggling to make an impact in the Champions League.

City battled to a 2-1 victory over Burnley in Saturday's early kick-off having played away to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guardiola knows there is nothing he can do about the problem, but suggested it was putting Premier League sides at a major disadvantage in Europe.

"What happened to English teams in the last decade is your [England's] problem - you have to analyse, not me," the City boss told reporters.

"Burnley are here one week, working, planning mentally for this game. You have hours - after the (European] game you cannot speak about Burnley, you have to rest their minds.

"We are not the only ones, it happens to all teams. I'm not a guy who complains so much, believe me. It's happened... what can I do? Call the federation? No. They are going to change? No.

"They put 12.30 [kick-off] so we have to be here, play at 12.30 and if you lose congratulations Burnley and keep going."

City host Chelsea in a huge league clash on Saturday and Guardiola is thrilled his team are within touching distance of the Blues despite having had the burden of playing in Europe.

He added: "We'll have played eight more games - terrible games - in the Champions League than Chelsea and Liverpool and we are there.

"That's why the first part of the season is so satisfying.

"Playing seven, eight more games in the Champions League after going to Stoke [City] and to West Brom, and to still be with Liverpool and Chelsea when they don't play in Europe is good for us."