Mancini: City will win Premier League

Roberto Mancini believes former club Manchester City will take out the Premier League title this season.

Mancini was in charge of City between 2009 and 2013 and guided the club to their first league title in 44 years after hoisting the 2012 trophy.

The Italian boss, who is now in the dugout at Inter in Serie A, feels City - top of the table by two points - are odds on to win a third title in four years.

"I think that we win the league - Manchester City will win the league," he told BBC's World Football programme.

The 50-year-old also won an FA Cup and League Cup in his time at the club.

"I was really proud about what I did in Manchester because we changed the situation there after many years," he said.

"Seven or eight years ago, they played for relegation or mid-table. In the last four or five years Manchester City is the best team in the Premier League."