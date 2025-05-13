The Manchester City 2025/26 home kit is out - and this might be the most popular for years

The Manchester City 2025/26 home kit has been released by Puma, and there's an interesting design choice taken for the new season.

With 2025/26 Premier League kits about to drop, clubs are already getting optimistic about what the new campaign might bring – and in Manchester City's case, after a poor season in which they struggled in the Premier League, wrestling back their crown is of paramount importance.

For some fans, they'll be looking their best when walking out at the Etihad; for others, the new kit might grate after a while...

The Manchester City 2025/26 home kit is deeply connected to the club's history

Jack Grealish in the new City top (Image credit: Puma)

In a design that harks back to kits of yesteryear, the new Manchester City shirt features a white sash running across from the right shoulder down to the left side of the waist. It's a similar design that both the 2018/19 and 2010/11 third kits have seen, with the base colour overlayed with a sash.

This time, though, is unique. The sash, which was a staple design feature on the club's kits in the early-to-mid 1970s, has never actually been used on the home shirt, however, making the 2025/26 kit unique while still adhering to the club's heritage and past.

Crucially, Puma has modernised the sash by adding some variation in width and texture - it's not just a straight line because that would be, well, boring a quarter of the way through the 21st century.

Unlike with the 2024/25 kit, the Puma branding and other sponsors come in dark blue accents rather than white, helping provide a greater contrast to the white sash enveloping the front of the shirt.

Naturally, Puma athletes Ederson and Jack Grealish are central in the photos of this one, too.

“First introduced on kits in the 70s and worn by club greats such as Mike Summerbee, Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Tony Book, the sash has a long history on City kits,” Puma says.

Image 1 of 6 Manchester City 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Puma) Manchester City 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Puma) Manchester City 2025/26 goalkeeper kit (Image credit: Puma) Manchester City 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Puma) Manchester City 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Puma) Manchester City 2025/26 goalkeeper kit (Image credit: Puma)

“Historically seen on away kits, this iconic City style makes its home debut for the 25/26 season, creating a connection to the past with a futuristic design, bridging the gap between different generations of City fans.”

In FourFourTwo's view, this could well become one of Puma's nicest ever shirts. It's hard to reinvent the wheel when it comes to City home shirts and given how great a sash always looks, it's a sensible choice for next season's effort.