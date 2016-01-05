Mancini: Inter cannot afford to sign new players

Roberto Mancini has stressed Inter are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window due to the Financial Fair Play regulations.

The San Siro side have been linked with the likes of Gregory van der Wiel and Ezequiel Lavezzi in recent weeks, but Mancini has made it clear they cannot afford to spend any money at this stage.

"To improve a team you need to spend money," he said.

"But I don't think that's an option because of Financial Fair Play."

The Inter coach also had his say on the situation of Rodrigo Palacio and Yuto Nagatomo, whose contracts are soon to expire, and hopes the duo will stay despite their reduced playing time this campaign.

"Palacio and Nagatomo are both fantastic professionals," he added.

"If it were down to me I would extend their contracts."

Palacio has made 12 Serie A appearances in 2015-16, but has started just six times and still awaits his first league goal of the season.

Nagatomo, meanwhile, has had to settle for seven appearances in all competitions.