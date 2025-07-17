Manchester City looking to sign Barcelona star in bargain deal: report

Manchester City are looking to sign a Barcelona star at a cut price.

Pep Guardiola's side are undergoing a rebuild, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving already this summer and more expected to follow.

While Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijani Reijnders have already joined the Citizens, more movement is expected.

Manchester City looking to sign Barcelona superstar, as Guardiola gets creative

Manchester City managed Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, due to the incomings already this summer, Manchester City may need to look for some cut-price deals to help keep the balance sheet positive.

Long-time keeper Ederson is said to be garnering interest from Galatasaray and an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, meaning Guardiola and Co. may be on the lookout for a new no.1.

Goalkeeper Ederson throws the ball while playing for Manchester City (Image credit: Alamy)

Spanish outlet Diario AS are reporting via Sport Witness that they may be looking at Guardiola's old club Barcelona for their next shot stopper.

Club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been told by Hansi Flick he is not expected to be first-choice next season, with Joan Garcia joining from Espanyol and Wojciech Szczesny extending his contract.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The German, who wants to be at the 2026 World Cup as their goalkeeper, has been put up for sale at a discounted price as the Spanish champions look to shift his high salary. It has also alerted Galatasaray to the situation.

AS states: ‘But both teams [City and Galatasaray], like so many others who are keeping an eye on the deal, know that as time goes on, Barcelona will become more nervous when it comes to accepting a lower offer. If not a free transfer. Releasing the goalkeeper’s contract is a priority.’

Marc-André ter Stegen of FC Barcelona (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Whilst not as good on the ball as Ederson, Ter Stegen would allow Man City to not abandon their play-style to drastically should he replace the Brazilian.

If they were able to sign him for no transfer fee, it represent excellent business and come with very little risk for a pretty heft reward.

Transfermarkt currently value Ter Stegen at €12 milllion.