Manchester City have agreement for first summer signing: report

Pep Guardiola is looking to improve his squad this summer

Manchester City have an agreement for the first player they're looking to sign this summer.

January was a busier transfer window than the Citizens usually enjoy during the winter, with the likes of Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez all signing – with manager Pep Guardiola admitting that he should have done more the previous summer.

With next month's revamped Club World Cup around the corner, it looks as though City are getting on with their summer business early now, as Guardiola looks to continue revamping an ageing squad, with his first signing around the corner.

Manchester City are on the cusp of signing their first star of the summer

Manchester City are looking to rejuvenate their squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

This window looks to be the busiest for City since Guardiola's sophomore summer in charge of the club, with a whole host of players potentially leaving.

Two-time PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne was the first to announce his summer exit earlier this year, while the likes of Kyle Walker, Ederson, John Stones and Bernardo Silva have all been linked with exits, too.

De Bruyne will leave City this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Matheus Nunes deputising at right-back for the club, it appears as though a new first-choice player in that position is the priority for City, with Brazilian star Wesley linked in recent weeks.

Now, Foot Mercato claims via Sport Witness that a verbal agreement is in place with Manchester City and Juventus star Nicolo Savona.

The 22-year-old was only promoted to the La Vecchia Signora's first team this season – and despite the terms reportedly being agreed with the player himself, there's no mention of talk with Juve.

FourFourTwo understands that with the Turin outfit fourth in the table and Champions League football within their grasp, the club may be reluctant to let important first-team stars leave unless big offers are levelled.

Nicolo Savona is on City's radar (Image credit: Marco Mantovani/Getty Images)

City have also been extensively linked with fellow Juventus defender, Andrea Cambiaso, and could move in again for him this summer.

Savona is worth €14 million, according to Transfermarkt.