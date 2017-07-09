Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors

Diego Maradona congratulated Argentinos Juniors on their return to the top flight, saying it was where his former club belonged.

A 1-0 win over Gimnasia Jujuy on Saturday saw Argentinos Juniors seal promotion from the second-tier.

Under the guidance of former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze, promotion came just a season after they were relegated.

Maradona made his professional debut with the club as a 15-year-old and was delighted with their success.

"I want to congratulate the players of Argentinos Juniors, 'Gringo' Heinze, his technical body and the managers for returning the 'Bug' to where it belongs," he wrote on Facebook.

"A big hug to all the fans!!!"

Argentinos have lost just six league games this season to be 13 points clear at the top, securing a return to the Argentine Primera Division.