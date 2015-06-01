Marchisio: No fear ahead of Barcelona clash

Claudio Marchisio insists Juventus go into the UEFA Champions League final with no fear despite facing an in-form Barcelona in Berlin.

Both sides have wrapped up domestic doubles heading into this weekend's showpiece final, with Barcelona's superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar looking in ominious form as they beat Athletic Bilbao to lift the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

A stunning Messi run and finish provided the highlight of a 3-1 Barca win, but Marchisio is confident Juventus can hold their own.

"We're happy because if we look at the start of the season no one was betting on us to reach the final," Marchisio said in a news conference on Monday. "We're enjoying the week but focusing and preparing hard because we're facing a great team.

"We have to be focused, [we are] facing a great team with three great strikers, [they have scored] 120 goals - we know their potential, but we work hard, we have motivation and have to think about preparing hard for the match.

"We have expectations and want to show our best potential, while respecting a great squad like Barcelona - but we do not fear them."

Carlos Tevez is likely to be key if Juventus are to lift the title for a third time, and Marchisio has nothing but praise for the Argentine forward.

He added: "What can we say about Carlos? Since he came here he has been exceptional.

"He had been presented in many wrong ways, many thought he's a player that creates problems but he was really humble.

"He's one of the main strengths of the squad. He's fundamental for us."