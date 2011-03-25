Marseille loan Brandao to Cruzeiro
By app
PARIS - Olympique Marseille's Brazilian striker Brandao, who is under formal investigation for alleged rape, has been loaned to Cruzeiro, the French champions said on Friday.
Marseille said on their website that Brandao had been loaned to Brazilian club Cruzeiro until December 31 and that he would make himself available for prosecutors in France.
"It's a big blow for the club," said Marseille president Jean-Claude Dassier, who added that Brandao's departure was "inevitable".
Brandao, 30, was held for questioning for two days after being accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman.
"He could not even go out (of his home). And playing at the Stade Velodrome again in these circumstances looked impossible to him," added Dassier.
