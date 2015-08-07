Martin: Norwich stronger than last Premier League appearance

Norwich City captain Russell Martin is confident the club with fare better in the Premier League this season than their last appearance in 2013-14.

The East Anglian club were relegated to the Championship in 2014, but bounced straight back by winning the second-tier play-offs last season.

And, after the arrivals of the likes of Robbie Brady, Graham Dorrans and Andre Wisdom at Carrow Road, Martin feels Norwich are better equipped to deal with the top flight this time around.

"We have a stronger team than we had last time in the Premier League," said Martin. "It's down to us to take advantage.

"We've got to have diversity in our play. We need to have a few plans up our sleeve, and with this manager we will.

"We've got to try and enjoy this season, [and] have a right go. With those ingredients we'll do well."