Martinez vows to defy critics after dismal Atletico start

Jackson Martinez has vowed to silence his critics following a poor start to his career with Atletico Madrid.

The Colombia striker has scored just once since completing a big-money move from Porto and cut a frustrated figure in the 2-1 home defeat to Benfica in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Martinez believes his overall contribution to the team is not being recognised but he insists he is not affected by negative remarks in the press.

"I try to do my job better and better but the reality is that, if you score goals, it's good, if not, it's not good," he said. "It doesn't matter what you do, the sacrifice you can make.

"This is part of football, but the critics have never ruined my career, just as praise doesn't make me arrogant.

"I feel the support of the fans, the coaching staff, I try to do the best I can to make everything go well.

"I'll continue and try to change the situation. Now we think to [Real] Madrid, and what we need to fix and the good things we can take forward."