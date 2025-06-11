'My family always told me to calm down. I kept doing my job, I kept working for Manchester United, I kept doing my part. I feel like a much more mature person, much more prepared' Exiled Red Devil opens up on the journey he's been through

When it comes to the pressure Manchester United brings, nothing is quite like it.

A fanbase like no other, with constant expectations to succeed at the once Premier League powerhouses, it is often only those elite and most driven who are able to cope with such high demands.

One member of Ruben Amorim’s squad in particular has opened up on his struggles over the past 12 months, with it thought the club are now exploring a full sale as we reach a pivotal summer period.

Why Ruben Amorim MUST get it right this summer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a huge summer ahead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arriving for such a heavy transfer fee often brings its own challenges from the outset, but having mustered only 12 goals in nearly 100 appearances, rightly so, questions begin to be asked.

For the 25-year-old question, a period of struggle in Manchester brought challenges like never before, and with clubs across Europe preparing cut-throat bids to take him away from the Premier League, it may now only be a matter of time before his spell in English football comes to an end.

Manchester United have done well to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes amid interest from Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Alamy)

“Look, the key for me, of course, is to cling to God,” began exiled Manchester United forward Antony. “I attach great importance to this, and also to my family. Honestly, during the difficult time I went through, I even doubted myself. I thought I wouldn’t get through that situation.

“My family always told me to calm down. ‘Calm down, this is the process’, they told me. The process is painful, and we have to accept it. Today I understand everything I went through, the resilience I had after being down there, without hope.

“I kept doing my job, I kept working for the club [Manchester United], I kept doing my part. Today, I look back and see that this process was necessary. I feel like a much more mature person, much more prepared. I feel like a better father, a better husband, and a better man. It was worth it.”

Antony has failed to deliver any real promise on the £80 million fee Manchester United shelled out for his services from Ajax back in 2022, an era in which Erik ten Hag was lambasted throughout, despite winning two trophies along the way.

Antony could yet be on his way back to Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, with Amorim at the helm, Antony’s chances at redemption look bleak, especially given he was loaned out at the first opportunity following the former Sporting boss’ arrival back in November.

Interest from Betis, in regards to a new loan deal, has been touted, but the Red Devils should, in FourFourTwo’s view, look to explore a full sale to allow a clean break from a transfer saga that will likely see them ridiculed for years to come.