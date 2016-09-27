Martino named Atlanta United head coach

Former Barcelona and Argentina head coach Gerardo Martino has taken charge at MLS expansion side Atlanta United, the club have announced.

The 53-year-old has been out of a job since resigning from his post with Argentina in July following their Copa America Centenario final defeat to Chile.

"Atlanta United today announced that it has agreed to terms with Gerardo 'Tata' Martino to become the club's inaugural head coach," a club statement confirmed.

Club president Darren Eales told their official website: "We are delighted that a manager of Gerardo's calibre and pedigree will be leading our team into our inaugural season.

"His deep experience and success at both the club and international levels speak for itself, and his vision and approach aligns very well with our club philosophy.

"We're confident in his ability to help build a winning culture both on and off the pitch."

Introducing our new head coach! September 27, 2016

"I'm very happy to join Atlanta United as the first head coach in club history," Martino said.

"This is an exciting time for MLS and I'm looking forward to the challenge of leading a team in an evolving league.

"Atlanta United is a first-rate organisation and I'm very eager to get working and build one of the top clubs in MLS."

Martino won league titles with Libertad, Cerro Porteno and Newell's Old Boys, and took unfancied Paraguay to the Copa America final in 2011.

He took charge of Barcelona in the 2013-14 season, winning the Spanish Supercopa, but he lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Madrid and saw his side come second to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

He reached two Copa America finals with Argentina after taking over from Alejandro Sabella in 2014, but twice lost on penalties to Chile.

Atlanta were established in 2014 and will compete in their first season in MLS next year.