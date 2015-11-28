Mascherano back in Barcelona squad

Barcelona's Javier Mascherano has recovered from a thigh problem and is back in Luis Enrique's squad for the visit of Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The Argentina international picked up the injury during Barca's 4-0 Clasico rout of Real Madrid last week and subsequently missed Tuesday's 6-1 Champions League drubbing of Roma.

Mascherano could come into the XI as a direct replacement for midfielder Sergi Roberto, who has been left out after suffering an ankle problem against Roma.

Sergi Roberto was absent from training on Friday and will not feature this weekend, although Barca captain Andres Iniesta is available after sitting out the win over Roma as a precaution.

Fit-again Lionel Messi is also set to make his first Liga start since September, after returning from the bench against Madrid and scoring twice in midweek.