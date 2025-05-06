Athletic Club have two huge injury concerns ahead of their crucial Europa League clash with Manchester United on Thursday.

Ernesto Valverde's side succumbed to a 3-0 home defeat last week with Bruno Fernandes (2) and Casemiro both netting for the Red Devils in San Mames. Ruben Amorim's side seemingly has one foot in this month's final, but will have to be cautious.

But the La Liga outfit are struggling with injured players and two huge names could now miss the clash at Old Trafford altogether.

Who is missing for Athletic Club?

Dani Vivian was sent off for Athletic Club and will miss the second leg in Manchester (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having drawn 0-0 with Real Sociedad on Sunday night in La Liga, Valvedre's side will be hoping to pull off something of a miracle at the Theatre of Dreams later this week.

But with two key members of their squad now described as 'unlikely' to feature, Amorim and his team will be rubbing their hands together regarding a potential Europa League final visit.

It's been a difficult first season at the helm for Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to El Correo, Nico Williams has been struggling with ‘pubalgia’ for weeks and did not train with the group on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's flight to Manchester.

Williams has 11 goals in all competitions this season and has been linked with a summer move to the Premier League. Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all previously shown an interest in the 22-year-old.

Furthermore, his older brother, Inaki, is also a doubt for the second leg clash, after leaving the pitch on Sunday against Sociedad in what was described as 'severe pain'.

The 30-year-old has now undergone an MRI, but he too did not train on Tuesday either. The extent of his injury is unknown but it doesn't look good for the veteran striker.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Club in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United would be ridiculed until the end of time if they failed to make it to yet another European final.

We cannot see them messing this one and the news of both Williams brothers potentially missing the tie can only come as good news.