Quiz! Can you name every Barcelona player to have won two or more Champions League finals?

Barcelona are serial winners when it comes to the Champions League (formerly the European Cup).

The Catalan giants boast five successes during their esteemed European history, including trophy wins in 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

But a select few have been around for at least two of those trophy wins, and FourFourTwo's latest quiz wants you to name the players who have won two Champions League finals during their time at the Nou Camp.

There is no time limit on this quiz, with twenty players set to flash up on your screen alongside either a thumbs-up emoji or a thumbs-down emoji.

All we need you to do is either tell us yes or no when the designated player appears, the same question remains: have they won two or more Champions League finals with Barcelona or not?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

On your marks, get set, go!

