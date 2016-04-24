Matthaus tips Ancelotti for Bayern success

Lothar Matthaus expects Carlo Ancelotti to prove the ideal successor to Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti will take the reins at the Allianz Arena ahead of next season, with Guardiola having decided to end his three-year association with the German champions in favour of a move to the Premier League with Manchester City.

The three-time Champions League-winning Italian has a wealth of experience in managing Europe's biggest clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

And Bayern legend Matthaus has no doubt that Ancelotti will succeed in Bavaria.

"I remember he was a great player, as he was the brains of Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan," the World Cup-winner told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He achieved great results with Chelsea, PSG and won the Champions League with Real Madrid.

"Several of his players have told me that he isn't just a great coach, as he also has a great heart. He has a great relationship with everyone and he's a great option after Guardiola."