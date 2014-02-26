McGeady is phenomenal, says boss Martinez

McGeady moved to Goodison Park in the January transfer window following a spell at Spartak Moscow, and has shown glimpses of the skill that attracted the interest of the Russian club when he first moved from former club Celtic.

He has made just one league start since arriving at Everton, but Martinez believes that the club's fans will see a lot more of him between now and the end of the season.

"He has been putting in extra work, working really hard," the Spaniard told The Liverpool Echo.

"It's about him setting certain levels to make sure he's fully fit soon.

"I think when he is he'll take us to a different level in terms of our forward play.

"With Aiden we had to start from scratch in terms of building up the fitness levels that he needed and we can already see he's a phenomenal player.

"He has great technical ability and it's important to get him feeling sharp so he can show that.

"He's settled in really well and over the next few weeks I think we'll see him ready to really help our season."