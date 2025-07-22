'I think just about any team in the world would be very, very happy to take him. That is the definition of a world-class player' Pat Nevin's exciting Cole Palmer prediction

By published

Former Chelsea winger Nevin believes there are few players better at what they do than Palmer

Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between CR Flamengo and Chelsea FC at Lincoln Financial Field on June 20, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Cole Palmer in action during the Club World Cup (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes that Cole Palmer is a world-class player and expects a big season from the England attacker this year.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in Chelsea’s Club World Cup success earlier this month, scoring twice and laying on an assist in the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final, as he took home the Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player.

This came at the end of a campaign in which he did not quite reach the heights of the previous season when Palmer began his Stamford Bridge career in style, scoring 25 goals after his move from £40million move from Manchester City.

Pat Nevin on Cole Palmer’s ‘world class’ case

Chelsea and Donald Trump with the Club World Cup trophy

Pamer played a key part in Chelsea's Club World Cup victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is something that former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has picked up on. “The comparison between Cole Palmer and Zinedine Zidane was fine a year ago,” Nevin told Compare.bet.

“It wasn't fine last year. But it could be fine again. Look, he is definitely a world class player. He's still very, very young.

Pat Nevin

Pat Nevin during his Stamford Bridge days (Image credit: Getty)

“Remember back in the Euros and it was all about a lot of other players, Cole seemed to be sitting on the bench. And I was thinking, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing that?’ He should be on.

“It doesn't matter who's the sexy player. It's who's doing the business. I think just about any team in the world would be very, very happy to take him. That is the definition of a world-class player.

“He's right up at the level. So Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, don't compare anyone with that because it's not fair.

“But the next level beneath, I think he's pretty close there already as it is, but he needs to do it year in, year out. And last year was quite a year.”

Cole Palmer and Lucas Beraldo battle for the ball in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Palmer netted 18 goals for Chelsea last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevin, who was ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo’s list of Chelsea’s best-ever signings, believes that the Blues' transfer activity this summer will end up benefiting Palmer and aiding this task of delivering on a more consistent basis.

“What's going to help him this year is the players around him,” Nevin continues. “Estevao and Jamie Gittens, they're probably going to make it a bit easier for him and everybody else getting stronger.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.