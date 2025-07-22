Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes that Cole Palmer is a world-class player and expects a big season from the England attacker this year.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in Chelsea’s Club World Cup success earlier this month, scoring twice and laying on an assist in the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final, as he took home the Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player.

This came at the end of a campaign in which he did not quite reach the heights of the previous season when Palmer began his Stamford Bridge career in style, scoring 25 goals after his move from £40million move from Manchester City.

Pat Nevin on Cole Palmer’s ‘world class’ case

Pamer played a key part in Chelsea's Club World Cup victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is something that former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has picked up on. “The comparison between Cole Palmer and Zinedine Zidane was fine a year ago,” Nevin told Compare.bet.

“It wasn't fine last year. But it could be fine again. Look, he is definitely a world class player. He's still very, very young.

Pat Nevin during his Stamford Bridge days (Image credit: Getty)

“Remember back in the Euros and it was all about a lot of other players, Cole seemed to be sitting on the bench. And I was thinking, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing that?’ He should be on.

“It doesn't matter who's the sexy player. It's who's doing the business. I think just about any team in the world would be very, very happy to take him. That is the definition of a world-class player.

“He's right up at the level. So Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, don't compare anyone with that because it's not fair.

“But the next level beneath, I think he's pretty close there already as it is, but he needs to do it year in, year out. And last year was quite a year.”

Palmer netted 18 goals for Chelsea last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevin, who was ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo’s list of Chelsea’s best-ever signings, believes that the Blues' transfer activity this summer will end up benefiting Palmer and aiding this task of delivering on a more consistent basis.

“What's going to help him this year is the players around him,” Nevin continues. “Estevao and Jamie Gittens, they're probably going to make it a bit easier for him and everybody else getting stronger.”