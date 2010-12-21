Mediocre Montpellier held at Lorient

Montpellier, third at the end of November, have gathered only three points from their last five games and now lie ninth in the table.

Lorient came close to scoring on the stroke of halftime when Kevin Gameiro collected a Morgan Amalfitano through ball only for his 16-metre shot to hit the post.

Montpellier were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Mapou Yangambiwa was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Gameiro.