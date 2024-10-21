Ligue 1 manager brutally sacked on LIVE TV, as owner issues stark warning to playing squad

Ligue 1 side Montpellier brutally announced the sacking of manager Michel Der Zakarian live on French TV on Sunday night.

Club president Laurent Nicollin delivered the hammer blow on Sunday night to the Armenian boss just minutes after the final whistle sounded at the Mosson Stadium, following Montpellier's 5-0 defeat to Marseille.

That result leaves Montpellier rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table. After eight games they have picked up just four points, though they are only two points from safety and have plenty of time to turn things around.

Ligue 1 side Montpellier announce manager sacking on live TV

Der Zakarian's time at Montpellier is over (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to turn their fortunes around, Montpellier will need to sort out their incredibly leaky defence. The 26 goals they've conceded is six more than any other side in the division, ultimatley leading to Der Zakarian's demise.

President Laurent Nicollin blamed the players on live TV for the poor performances, too, issuing them a stark warning ahead of facing relegation rivals Toulouse next weekend.

"We can't change 25 players, so, unfortunately, I've taken the initiative to stop Michel tonight," Nicollin told DAZN France, via The Sun .

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We talked in the locker room after the game. I told him it was over tonight.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And I said to the players that, thanks to their great job, they had fired the coach and that they need to take their responsibilities next week against Toulouse."

VIDEO: How Arne Slot's GENIUS System Has Made Liverpool Title Challengers

Intriguingly, the majority of the Montpellier remains the same from the side that finished 12th in Ligue 1 last term. Defender Maxime Esteve left for Burnley for £10m, though they failed to reinvest any of that money.

Former Sunderland forward Wabi Khazri is still at the club, while the rest of the squad contains plenty of Ligue 1 experience.

Montpellier haven't announced who will take over from Nicollin either on an interim or permanent basis.