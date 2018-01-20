Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique applauded Philippe Coutinho as he trained with Barcelona for the first time.
Philippe Coutinho has trained with Barcelona for the first time since completing a €160million move from Liverpool.
The Brazil international became the Catalan giants' most expensive acquisition earlier this month but his debut has been delayed by a thigh injury.
Coutinho's first appearance in a Barca shirt edged closer on Saturday, though, as he turned out for training with his new team-mates.
Pictures shared on the club's Twitter account showed the likes of Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique applauding the 25-year-old as he was presented to the rest of the squad.
Bem-vindo! Great to see training with his new Barça team-mates today! January 20, 2018
LaLiga leaders Barca visit Real Betis on Sunday.
