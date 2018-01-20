Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time

Philippe Coutinho has trained with Barcelona for the first time since completing a €160million move from Liverpool.

The Brazil international became the Catalan giants' most expensive acquisition earlier this month but his debut has been delayed by a thigh injury.

Coutinho's first appearance in a Barca shirt edged closer on Saturday, though, as he turned out for training with his new team-mates.

Pictures shared on the club's Twitter account showed the likes of Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique applauding the 25-year-old as he was presented to the rest of the squad.

Bem-vindo! Great to see training with his new Barça team-mates today! January 20, 2018

LaLiga leaders Barca visit Real Betis on Sunday.