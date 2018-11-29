Messi: I didn't mean Pique assist

A delighted Lionel Messi admitted his free-kick to set up Gerard Pique during Barcelona's win over PSV was an accident.

After scoring a brilliant opener, Messi mishit a set-piece that was poked in by Pique in the second half of Barca's 2-1 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday.

While some gave the superstar credit for the assist, the 31-year-old said it was not intended.

"The free-kick didn't come off but Gerard was in the area and he saw it and fortunately it went in but it was not something we had planned," Messi said, via the club's website.

Luuk de Jong pulled a goal back late on for PSV, but Barca saw out victory to seal top spot in Group B.

Messi's goal saw him break another record, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo as the most prolific Champions League scorer for a single club with his 106th.

He said: "I am delighted, I have just found out now. I am happy for this new stat."

Messi was also thrilled to see his side clinch top spot in a group that includes Inter and Tottenham.

"We have achieved our objective of finishing top of a difficult group," he said.

"We are really happy, it has been a tight group with tough away trips."