Monaco hope big crowd can help beat drop

Monaco will be able to rely on an almost full Louis II stadium for a change when they take on Olympique Lyon as they look to avoid relegation.

"People will come from Brittany, North, East, Savoie region. Nobody wants Monaco's 2,000th Ligue 1 game to be the one that sends the club down," Norbert Siri, the head of the Club des Supporters, told sports daily L'Equipe on Friday.

Some 15,000 fans are expected on Sunday in the 18,521-seater Louis II stadium. Monaco averaged 6,669 fans per game this season.

Monaco are 18th in the standings and only victory against Lyon will guarantee them their place in the top flight.

Olympique Lyon received a morale boost on Thursday when the club won the Women's Champions League by beating Potsdam 2-0 in the final at Craven Cottage in London.

"Tonight's game will help the whole club," club president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

Third-placed Lyon will guarantee they play in the Champions League third qualifying round if they beat Monaco. They lead fourth-placed Paris Saint-Germain by two points.

For the first time this season, top scorer Moussa Sow could take a penalty as Lille entertain Stade Rennes and celebrate their first title since 1954.

Sow is looking to secure top spot in the scoring charts after netting 22 goals this season, to Lorient striker Kevin Gameiro's 21.

"We're going to do everything so that he finishes on top," strike partner Gervinho told sports daily L'Equipe.

Former France holding midfielder Claude Makelele is expected to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to St Etienne, as his club battles it out for a Champions League berth.

Makelele, who was replaced during PSG's last game against Lille, has been nursing a hip injury.

Relegation-threatened Nancy will have to make do with the absence of coach Pablo Correa when they take on RC Lens as the Uruguayan will be suspended for the final game of the season.

"It will up to us to follow the tactics that will have been decided in the dressing room," said midfielder Julien Ferret.

Nancy are 17th, one point ahead of Monaco.