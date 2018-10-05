Monaco's Pellegri facing month out after thigh surgery
Pietro Pellegri continues to struggle with injury problems and his latest is expected to keep him out of action until November.
Monaco forward Pietro Pellegri is expected to be sidelined for a month after undergoing thigh surgery.
Head coach Leonardo Jardim believes the 17-year-old is unlikely to be fully fit again until November, although he refused to offer any guarantees.
"I don't know if it's as a result of the groin operation [in March]," Jardim told a news conference. "But the truth is he has problems.
"I don't know how long he'll be out, but an operation at this level is, in my experience, a month for sure.
"The lad doesn't have any luck. He arrived [in January] with problems and that hasn't stopped."
Monaco confirmed earlier on Friday that Pellegri had undergone surgery.
The rising Italy star – who was signed from Genoa - has only managed three Ligue 1 appearances this season due to a series of injury problems.
The best place to train in the world? October 5, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.