Monk revels in Swansea display against Napoli

The Welsh club produced a fine display in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 32 tie with the Italian giants, enjoying much the better of an entertaining 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea still face a tough task to progress to the next round, with the second leg set to take place in Naples next week, but Monk remains optimistic and is also hoping the club can approach their upcoming Premier League fixtures with enhanced belief.

"We should have had more, but what a performance from us. They (Napoli) are one of the top teams in Europe," said Monk.

"I said to the players afterwards, 'wow'. If they can do that against them, then they can do it against anyone. It's a great confidence boost for the players.

"The only disappointment is we didn't get a goal. We deserved at least a couple of goals."

Looking ahead to the return fixture at Stadio San Paolo, Monk added: "We kind of needed a goal, because it gives you that edge going into the second leg.

"But we have nothing to lose when we go there. The pressure is on them.

"The good thing is they have to win. We will go over there and compete with them. It will be a great experience for everyone at the club.

"To be in with a shout, that's all we can ask for in this competition."