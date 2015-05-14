Montella: Fiorentina deserved more respect from fans

After Fiorentina were convincingly dumped out of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals by Sevilla, coach Vincenzo Montella was angry at the reaction of supporters at the final whistle.

Facing a 3-0 deficit after last week's first leg, Fiorentina's slim chances of turning the tie around were ended when Carlos Bacca and Daniel Carrico struck for the holders in the space of five first-half minutes.

That left Fiorentina needing to score six times in a little over an hour, and they passed up their one golden opportunity when Josip Ilicic blazed a penalty over midway through the second half.

The game finished 2-0, sealing a 5-0 aggregate defeat for Fiorentina, and some fans jeered at the final whistle, which displeased Montella.

"I thought we tried to play and score right to the final whistle, even though qualification was clearly out of reach, so they deserve more respect than they received," he told Sport Mediaset.

"Considering the efforts, the results so far all season, I don't think this side deserved jeers. I think my team deserves more respect than they are getting at this moment from the crowd.

"Perhaps this proved the Fiorentina fans in the stadium tonight do not understand their dimension in the football world. It's a shame."

When asked if he would remain at the club next season, Montella replied: "I have a contract, we'll evaluate everything at the end of the season.

"The club may well even decide not to confirm me on the bench, if they are not satisfied.

"With the resources at our disposal, I think we achieved slightly more than we were really capable of this season. I hope to continue with players and indeed men of this character, plus for Fiorentina to have them in future."