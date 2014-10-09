Montpellier switch Lyon fixture following floods

Montpellier were due to be the home team for the fixture on October 19, only for adverse weather to cause damage to the pitch, seating area and backroom facilities at their ground.

The Stade de la Mosson has been closed for repair work, leaving Montpellier searching for an alternative venue at which to play home games.

However, the club now have more time to assess their options after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed Lyon had accepted an offer to stage next Sunday's fixture, with the reverse fixture in March switched to Montpellier.

"The Week 10 clash between MHSC [Montpellier] and Olympique Lyonnais has been rearranged to take place in Lyon following recent severe storm damage at Montpellier's home ground the Stade de la Mosson," the LFP announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Montpellier, in conjunction with the LFP, made a proposal with Olympique Lyonnais to switch the venues for their Week 10 and Week 28 clashes, and OL accepted the offer in order to give the Montpellier board more time to secure an arrangement for a suitable stadium.

"Given these exceptional circumstances, the LFP would like to extend its thanks to Olympique Lyonnais for accommodating the arrangement that will allow the Ligue 1 season to proceed smoothly."