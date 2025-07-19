France vs Germany live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch Euro 2025 quarter-final
France vs Germany is a crucial match at the major tournament
Watch France vs Germany and see who will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament, with free live streams available globally.
► Date: Saturday, July 19
► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US)
► Venue: St. Jakob Park, Basel
► Free stream: ITV (UK)
France were thoroughly impressive in Group D, the group labelled the 'group of death'. They came away with three wins from three but they face a tough opponent in Germany.
Germany's performances haven't been consistent with a 4-1 defeat coming at the hands of Sweden last time out.
The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Saturday, July 19.
Read on to find out how to watch France vs Germany live streams from anywhere.
Watch France vs Germany in the UK
France vs Germany will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, ITV, with the game going out on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Saturday, July 19.
ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
Watch France vs Germany from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
France vs Germany preview
Both France and Germany have shown sloppy defence at times during the tournament and they will try and exploit the weakness against each other.
France are without experienced players like Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer as they were left out of the tournament squad, it will be interesting to see how the team copes if they are to be put in a tough spot.
Germany are also a relatively young team but they do have experienced players in their team to help guide them.
It will be a tasty match up and one of the best games of the tournament.
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 3-2 win to France.
